A Fatally Flawed Trump Petition to the Supreme Court

The campaign’s request for the Court to intervene in Pennsylvania’s administration of the election is unlikely to find an audience.

The Trump campaign's emergency petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review Pennsylvania's administration of the 2020 election and reverse President-elect Joe Biden's victory is a frustrating document.

I refer not merely to its untimeliness, the commonwealth having certified Biden as the winner weeks ago, and the Electoral College having already voted on December 14, with Pennsylvania’s 20 votes cast for Biden. As a matter of craftsmanship, the petition for certiorari, principally penned by Chapman Law School’s John Eastman, is superior to other pleadings that the campaign has generated. It also addresses matters of great significance for Americans concerned about election …