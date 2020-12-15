NR PLUS World

A Landmark Lawsuit for Gender-Confused Minors

By
A transgender rights activist waves a transgender flag, N.Y., May 24, 2019. (Demetrius Freeman/Reuters)
The British High Court bans puberty-blocking drugs for under-16s.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here is perhaps no aspect of the gender-identity debate more emotionally fraught than the question of what to do about children who say they are transgender. In recent years, lavishly funded transgender-lobby groups have fought hard to implement what they claim is a medical “pause button” whereby gender-dysphoric children and young people are administered “puberty-blocking” drugs that, activists claim, buy these minors more time on the road to transition.

Only the most pernicious of euphemisms can justify such a gung-ho approach to this medical intervention. For not only are these drugs experimental, but they are also, in almost every instance, followed

