A Mighty Endorsement

The Honorable James L. Buckley delivering remarks at National Review Institute’s 2019 Ideas Summit in Washington, D.C.

Buckley’s words are a sobering reminder of the immense task before us.

At this critical time for our nation, we must seek inspiration from those who have dedicated themselves to First Principles and the preservation of our great American Experiment.

Earlier this fall, National Review Institute hosted The William F. Buckley Jr. Prize Dinner Gala at Home honoring two great Americans — The Honorable James L. Buckley and Virginia James — for their advocacy of limited constitutional government. The virtual gala brought together hundreds of NRI supporters from across the country — a testament to the breadth of our movement and strength of our institution.

Virginia James received the WFB Prize for Leadership in Supporting Liberty for her dedication to the principles of a free society. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said of Virginia James that she stands ready with “her purpose and her purse.” We hope you will be inspired by Virginia’s leadership and join her in that spirit of generosity.

When accepting the WFB Prize for Leadership in Political Thought for his advocacy of federalism, Jim Buckley somberly remarked:

We have become a nation of constitutional illiterates. Few Americans have any understanding of the degree to which the Constitution’s safeguards are being whittled away. So we need to remind them of their existence and hammer home the urgent need to bring the administrative state under effective constitutional control.

Buckley’s words are a sobering reminder of the immense task before us — to rein in the administrative state and fight to preserve our sacred institutions and American values.

He concluded that he could think of no organization better able to meet this challenge than NRI:

I urge you to focus all your considerable resources on reminding Americans of the constitutional sources of their blessings and of the utter seriousness of the present threat. You have your marching orders. God bless you all.

We are humbled by his endorsement and hope you will heed his marching orders by contributing to our End-Of-Year Fund Appeal today.

Our work is more important now than ever before. Thank you for your generous support of our cause.