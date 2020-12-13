NR PLUS Law & the Courts

A Stunning Passage from the Latest Court Rejection of Team Trump

By
Election officials process absentee ballots at a central count facility on Election Day in Kenosha, Wis., November 3, 2020. (Daniel Acker/Reuters)
What a Wisconsin federal court’s order turning back another campaign lawsuit tells us about the election-rigging case.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he most telling aspect of the Wisconsin federal district court’s rejection of another Trump campaign lawsuit on Saturday is so obvious it is easy to miss. And no, it is not that the rejecting was done by a Trump-appointed judge, Brett H. Ludwig, or that it was done on the merits.

After all that’s been said over the last six weeks, this fleeting passage near the start of the court’s workmanlike, 23-page decision and order should take our breath away (my highlighting):

With the Electoral College meeting just days away, the Court declined to address the issues in piecemeal fashion and instead

Most Popular

Media

Joseph Epstein and the ‘Dr.’ Controversy

By
Some authors append “Ph.D.” to their name in their tagline and sometimes even in their byline. Editors routinely delete it. Likewise with “Dr. Jones” in running text. It’s Ms. Jones, if the publication is old school. If not, Firstname Jones on first mention and just Jones after that. Granted, some ... Read More
Media

Joseph Epstein and the ‘Dr.’ Controversy

By
Some authors append “Ph.D.” to their name in their tagline and sometimes even in their byline. Editors routinely delete it. Likewise with “Dr. Jones” in running text. It’s Ms. Jones, if the publication is old school. If not, Firstname Jones on first mention and just Jones after that. Granted, some ... Read More

Doctor Jill Biden

By
Last night on Twitter I commented that I think that the rote insistence that Jill Biden be referred to “Doctor Jill Biden” is kind of silly (that’s how President Obama referred to her). This elicited a remarkable amount of anger. I then made things worse by explaining that Jill Biden isn’t a “real” ... Read More

Doctor Jill Biden

By
Last night on Twitter I commented that I think that the rote insistence that Jill Biden be referred to “Doctor Jill Biden” is kind of silly (that’s how President Obama referred to her). This elicited a remarkable amount of anger. I then made things worse by explaining that Jill Biden isn’t a “real” ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obama III

By
This is not a third Obama term. —Joe Biden, November 24, 2020 He has a funny way of showing it. Biden’s recent moves provide little comfort for Americans looking for a way out of the polarization, acrimony, catastrophism, and hysteria that have characterized politics lo these many years. Not only is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obama III

By
This is not a third Obama term. —Joe Biden, November 24, 2020 He has a funny way of showing it. Biden’s recent moves provide little comfort for Americans looking for a way out of the polarization, acrimony, catastrophism, and hysteria that have characterized politics lo these many years. Not only is ... Read More