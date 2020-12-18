NR PLUS Elections

Alternative Pro-Trump Slates of Electors Are a Dead End

By
President Trump waves as he walks out of the stadium during Army-Navy game at Michie Stadium. West Point, N.Y., Dec 12, 2020. (Danny Wild/USA TODAY Sports)
Trying to use Congress as the last stage to override the election is an illegitimate power grab — and a pointless one.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H aving exhausted all other options, Donald Trump and the die-hard supporters of “Stop the Steal” have settled on the notion of getting Congress to count alternative slates of electors from seven states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — who cast their states’ votes for Trump despite certified popular vote totals showing Trump lost those states. Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller is among those publicly advocating this strategy:

The “alternative electors” plot is less than meets the eye, as the alternative slates appear to be simply a contingency plan in case Trump is able to prevail