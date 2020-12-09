Amy Coney Barrett Wasn’t a Trump Rubber Stamp After All

All those dire predictions from liberals about her helping Trump in the election? Turns out they were wrong.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Supreme Court this week rejected a Republican bid to undo the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. No one on the Court dissented — and “no one” includes the newest associate justice, Amy Coney Barrett.

This is somewhat confusing when we consider that one of the central accusations leveled against Barrett by Democrats and liberal pundits was that she would — when not banishing cancer-stricken minority children from hospitals — steal the election for Donald Trump (whose tweets certainly did not help matters).

It was not just the typical adjective-laden melodrama from Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern — a “sinister argument …