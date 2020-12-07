Are Republicans Hypocrites on Deficits? Yes, but There Is More to the Story

The GOP’s emphasis on fiscal responsibility didn’t disappear during the Trump years.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he election of Joe Biden is already renewing congressional Republicans’ commitment to addressing escalating deficits and debt. Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) has pledged to use his (likely) role as chair of the Senate Budget Committee to “create a dialogue about how can we finally begin to address the debt.” On the House side, Representative Bill Johnson (R., Ohio) has stated that he will focus on deficit reduction if selected to lead the Republicans on the House Budget Committee. Other GOP lawmakers have also begun discussing getting the red ink under control.

This predictable Republican shift to fiscal responsibility under a …