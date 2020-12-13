NR PLUS World

Australia Stands Up to an Unhinged Beijing Bullying Campaign

By
Bottles of Australian wine at a store selling imported wine in Beijing, China, November 27, 2020. (Florence Lo/Reuters)
China goes to the mattresses to punish the government challenging its pandemic response. Australia pushes back.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ouldn’t you like to fight back tyranny by drinking wine? Not just any kind of wine — Australian wine.

The Australian wine industry is currently suffering. China’s recently imposed tariffs on Australian wine imports range from 107 percent to more than 200 percent. Australia used to export US$1 billion worth of wine to China annually; now, the Chinese market for Australian wine is expected to dry up overnight, as most Australian wines have nearly tripled in price, with some smaller wineries having to shut down for good.

Why did China impose such high tariffs on Australian wine? It is all part of

