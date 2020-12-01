NR PLUS Elections

Barr: No Proof of Massive Election Fraud

By
Attorney General William Barr speaks in Washington, D.C., December 10, 2019. (Al Drago/Reuters)
A big statement today from the attorney general checks the president’s assertions.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T hough they have been investigating, the Justice Department and the FBI have found no evidence of widespread election fraud, Attorney General Bill Barr told the Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday. Barr was not saying that there was no proof of fraud. “To date,” however, he asserted that “we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

Under circumstances where investigations are still pending, Barr’s blunt statement seems unusual. But it appears to be a response to President Trump’s continuing allegations about a massively “rigged” election, and specifically to his complaints

