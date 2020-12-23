Beijing’s Iron Grip on Corporate China

The Biden administration needs a clear-eyed understanding of China’s inherently political threat.

Joe Biden has a China problem. First, and most obvious, is the extent to which he knew and participated in Hunter Biden's questionable deals with Chinese firms closely connected to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). A federal investigation is currently underway. And while the president-elect is not the subject of that investigation, it doesn't take a political genius to see this may be a land mine for the incoming administration.

More broadly, Biden has been far too accommodating to the ambitious and unscrupulous Chinese state during his tenure in elected office. The CCP is clearly hoping for a return to the …