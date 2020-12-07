NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Biden Picks a Culture Warrior to Run HHS in the Middle of a Pandemic

By
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at a media conference in Los Angeles, Calif., August 2, 2018. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
Xavier Becerra was selected for one reason above all others: abortion.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident-elect Joe Biden has selected Xavier Becerra, the attorney general of California, to be his first secretary of the Department Health and Human Services.

What are Becerra’s qualifications to run the most important federal agency at the peak of the worst pandemic in a century?

Becerra, a former congressman, has no experience working at HHS and no medical background. He has never been chief executive of a state, or even of a large, complex organization.

“Some medical experts, who have been pushing the Biden team to name people with medical or public health expertise to serve in health leadership positions, were caught off

Most Popular

Media

‘The Children of Pornhub’

By
In a lengthy reported piece for the New York Times out today, columnist Nicholas Kristof tells the stories of children who were raped or sexually abused and who had videos of their mistreatment uploaded to the Internet pornography site Pornhub. From Kristof’s reporting: Its site is infested with rape videos. ... Read More
Media

‘The Children of Pornhub’

By
In a lengthy reported piece for the New York Times out today, columnist Nicholas Kristof tells the stories of children who were raped or sexually abused and who had videos of their mistreatment uploaded to the Internet pornography site Pornhub. From Kristof’s reporting: Its site is infested with rape videos. ... Read More
Elections

About the ‘Suitcase’ Video

By
The video is more powerful than anything the Trump team has come up with to this point because (1) it’s video, which is always more powerful; (2) the story seemingly told by the snippet so intuitively lines up with the fraud narrative — Republican observers are asked to leave late at night and then, boom, new ... Read More
Elections

About the ‘Suitcase’ Video

By
The video is more powerful than anything the Trump team has come up with to this point because (1) it’s video, which is always more powerful; (2) the story seemingly told by the snippet so intuitively lines up with the fraud narrative — Republican observers are asked to leave late at night and then, boom, new ... Read More
Elections

The ‘Safe Harbor’ Deadline Is upon Us

By
On the menu today: As of tomorrow, under U.S. law, the 2020 presidential election is really, really, really over, under something called the “safe harbor deadline.” The Supreme Court might weigh in on Representative Mike Kelly’s suit, which aims to invalidate all of the mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania this ... Read More
Elections

The ‘Safe Harbor’ Deadline Is upon Us

By
On the menu today: As of tomorrow, under U.S. law, the 2020 presidential election is really, really, really over, under something called the “safe harbor deadline.” The Supreme Court might weigh in on Representative Mike Kelly’s suit, which aims to invalidate all of the mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania this ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

Media-Driven Fear Warped Our COVID Response

By
‘So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself, nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror,” said President Franklin Roosevelt in his inaugural address in 1933, at the bottom of the Great Depression There’s been an unrelenting torrent of bad news about ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

Media-Driven Fear Warped Our COVID Response

By
‘So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself, nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror,” said President Franklin Roosevelt in his inaugural address in 1933, at the bottom of the Great Depression There’s been an unrelenting torrent of bad news about ... Read More