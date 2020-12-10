Biden’s Pledge to Repeal DeVos’s Title IX Fix Is Misguided and Hypocritical

If due process and the presumption of innocence are good enough for the president-elect, surely they’re good enough for America’s colleges and universities.

Given the likelihood that it'll be difficult for the Biden administration to move big-ticket items on Capitol Hill, progressives are eagerly searching for ways that the president-elect can unilaterally change policy. Vox, for example, has sketched "10 Enormously Consequential Things Biden Can Do Without the Senate." One Guardian op-ed offered the fetching headline, "Here Are 277 Policies That Biden Can Enact on Day One — Without Congress."

While they couldn’t quite get to 277, the American Council on Education and the various outfits that constitute the higher-education blob recently joined with the progressive base to urge a series of education-specific executive …