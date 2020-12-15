Boiling the Frog Slowly on Immigration

Biden’s unraveling of border rules will be gradual but inexorable.

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to reverse the immigration policies implemented by the Trump administration. His campaign site's immigration page says he will "take urgent action to undo Trump's damage and reclaim America's values." As Rich Lowry has written, "Biden will move on all fronts to loosen immigration controls."

Despite what anti-borders groups say, this will be relatively easy to do. Because virtually all the changes to immigration policy made by the Trump administration have been executive actions of one sort or another, the incoming administration will simply rescind them in the same manner. That’s what Trump’s people thought they’d be …