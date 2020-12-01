Conservative Judges vs. Iffy Right-Wing Legal Claims

They are smacking down weak lawsuits from conservative lawyers and gaining legitimacy because of it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ately I’ve been joking about a vast right-wing conspiracy to shore up the power of the new Supreme Court. Conservative lawyers across the country have filed a series of legal claims with a very particular set of skills: These cases ask courts to step in to advance conservative political goals, they seek to achieve such big victories this way that they drive the Left insane with panic . . . and they are incredibly weak legally.

The goal can’t possibly be for these efforts to win in court, no matter how many Federalist Society-approved judges Trump has installed. After all, the …