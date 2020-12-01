NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Conservative Judges vs. Iffy Right-Wing Legal Claims

By
(Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images)
They are smacking down weak lawsuits from conservative lawyers and gaining legitimacy because of it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ately I’ve been joking about a vast right-wing conspiracy to shore up the power of the new Supreme Court. Conservative lawyers across the country have filed a series of legal claims with a very particular set of skills: These cases ask courts to step in to advance conservative political goals, they seek to achieve such big victories this way that they drive the Left insane with panic . . . and they are incredibly weak legally.

The goal can’t possibly be for these efforts to win in court, no matter how many Federalist Society-approved judges Trump has installed. After all, the

Most Popular

White House

Trump’s Disgraceful Endgame

By
President Trump said the other day that he’d leave office if he loses the vote of the Electoral College on December 14. This is not the kind of assurance presidents of the United States typically need to make, but it was noteworthy given Trump’s disgraceful conduct since losing his bid for reelection to ... Read More
White House

Trump’s Disgraceful Endgame

By
President Trump said the other day that he’d leave office if he loses the vote of the Electoral College on December 14. This is not the kind of assurance presidents of the United States typically need to make, but it was noteworthy given Trump’s disgraceful conduct since losing his bid for reelection to ... Read More
Elections

How Trump Could Have Reacted to the Election

By
It was predictable, and widely predicted, that Donald Trump would respond to an election loss, particularly one by as narrow a margin as this, with claims of fraud, efforts to delegitimize the outcome, and increasingly implausible attempts to find some lever to overturn it. Handling setbacks without grace or ... Read More
Elections

How Trump Could Have Reacted to the Election

By
It was predictable, and widely predicted, that Donald Trump would respond to an election loss, particularly one by as narrow a margin as this, with claims of fraud, efforts to delegitimize the outcome, and increasingly implausible attempts to find some lever to overturn it. Handling setbacks without grace or ... Read More
Culture

Our Real Systemic Problem

By
America’s got a problem that’s systemic in nature. This problem has less to do with individual intentions than the structure within which our intentions are formed. That structure explains a great deal about observed disparities in wealth, and other advantages, between various racial and ethnic groups. It ... Read More
Culture

Our Real Systemic Problem

By
America’s got a problem that’s systemic in nature. This problem has less to do with individual intentions than the structure within which our intentions are formed. That structure explains a great deal about observed disparities in wealth, and other advantages, between various racial and ethnic groups. It ... Read More