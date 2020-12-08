Hollywood’s Greatest Studio Trips Up

Christopher Nolan is absolutely right about Warner Brothers’ idiotic plan to release its movies on TV.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I magine Commissioner Gordon’s face getting ripped off by Batman and you’ll have some sense of what has just happened at the most accomplished movie studio in the world.

Warner Brothers, in historical terms the leading Hollywood studio, has over the course of many corporate restructurings maintained its reputation as a haven for artists such as Stanley Kubrick and Clint Eastwood who repaid WB with their loyalty and spent many years working there happily. Today, Warner’s most important creative talent is Christopher Nolan, who since he became a major filmmaking force with Memento has made all of his pictures at Warner, except …