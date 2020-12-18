NR PLUS Regulatory Policy

How Economics Is Helping End the Pandemic

By
Fourth-year medical student Anna Roesler administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Indiana University Health, Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind., December 16, 2020. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)
Economists have long known about regulatory barriers to speedy vaccine development.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast March Dr. Fauci explained to a Senate committee that “a vaccine . . . will take at least a year or year and a half” until it is administered to the general public. In his next testimony, he added, “I don’t give advice about economic things.” If Dr. Fauci had paid more attention to economics, at least what had reached his own inbox in the prior year via the White House staff secretary, he would have understood how different vaccine development during a pandemic would be, and should be, from that in normal times.

Dr. Fauci was referring to the

Comments
Casey B. Mulligan is a professor of economics at the University of Chicago’s Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics, and served as the chief economist of the White House Council of Economic Advisers in 2018–19. He is also the author of the recently released You’re Hired! Untold Successes and Failures of a Populist President, which details conflicts between President Trump and special interests.

Culture

Missing Hitchens

By
After falling into an Internet rabbit hole this week, I learned by happenstance that it was the anniversary of the 2011 death of Christopher Hitchens. I was sort of surprised that he passed away almost a decade ago. Though it also reminded me how much our political discourse has changed. As a young-ish writer, ... Read More
Disgrace after Defeat

Disgrace after Defeat

By &
It had long been obvious that if Trump lost the election, his exit would be graceless. It was hard to see him conceding defeat in any circumstance, even if he got buried in a landslide. Having flouted norms throughout his presidency, there was no way that he would begin honoring them on his way out the door. ... Read More
Elections

A Close Look at the Georgia Runoff Elections

By
On the menu today: pealing back the onion on Georgia's Democratic Senate candidates, and perhaps the worst possible nomination that Joe Biden could make. What You Need to Know about Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock Already more than 700,000 Georgians have cast ballots in the Senate runoff ... Read More
