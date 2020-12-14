How to Paralyze the Immigration System in One Ill-Conceived Step

An effort by Congress to remove per-country caps on employment-based green cards could backfire disastrously.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A saying sometimes attributed to George W. Bush’s secretary of defense, Donald Rumsfeld, is, “If you can’t solve a problem, make it bigger.” The rationale behind the current effort to remove per-country caps on employment-based green cards may well be similar: If there’s a problem with part of the system, break the whole system.

Under current U.S. law, only 7 percent of many types of visas can go to immigrants from any one country. In theory, this is meant to prevent one or two countries from monopolizing all the visas. In practice, one country’s nationals can exceed the 7 percent cap …