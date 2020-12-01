Is America to Be First, Second — or What?

A wise foreign policy over the next four years would build on Trump’s strategic gains for the U.S. and the West.

During this strange "transition," it has been common now to assert that "multilateralism" is back — and with a vengeance. Joe Biden's envisioned team allegedly will jettison the unilateralist idea of "America alone" and supposed soft neo-isolationism.

Instead, the U.S. will resume its historic but neglected role as the leader of the enlightened world. It will supposedly recultivate allies estranged by Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo. It will now fix broken international organizations. It will eagerly reassume burdens that were neglected or repudiated during the Neanderthal Trump administration.

The result, supposedly, will be a safer, more secure world. The administration will be …