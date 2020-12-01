Join National Review Institute This Giving Tuesday

National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr.

One of the most remarkable traits of this country is the generosity of spirit that enables our civil society to flourish. America has a rich tradition of philanthropy that has, since its Founding, strengthened and enhanced our communities in powerful ways.

Despite the challenges of 2020, National Review Institute had another successful year thanks to the dedicated support from our members. We were able to adapt our programs and continue our important work in new and creative ways — increasing engagement and growing our audience. While it’s disappointing to not be with our supporters in person at this time, we are pleased that so many are taking advantage of our online forums. Our attendance is up 250 percent since this time last year!

We recognize the growing threat to our institutions that has heightened over the past several months. In response, we have refined existing programs and launched new ones aimed at defending our system of government and free-market economy from those who fail to understand or appreciate their crucial role in our republic. This is an important moment for our nation, and we are making key investments right now to meet the current challenges and advance our mission into 2021 and beyond.

The seriousness of this moment cannot be overstated. As enemies of the American Experiment march on, we stand athwart woke progressivism, yelling Stop!

