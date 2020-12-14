NR PLUS Elections

Jon Ossoff’s Insider-Trading Argument against David Perdue Is Weak

By
Sen. David Perdue and his wife Bonnie Perdue attend a campaign rally in Valdosta, Ga., December 5, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
A review of what the Georgia senator’s critics have wrong.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s election season all over again with the looming Senate runoffs in Georgia, and that means another round in the persistent but ever-shifting effort by the Jon Ossoff campaign and its media allies (the New York Times, the Daily Beast, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Salon) to build a narrative that Republican senator David Perdue has been engaged in insider trading to enrich himself from information obtained from his role in office. Ossoff has poured an enormous amount of his advertising budget into this theme, and the sheer volume of stories written about Perdue’s trading in different stocks are plainly designed to

Most Popular

Doctor Jill Biden

By
Last night on Twitter I commented that I think that the rote insistence that Jill Biden be referred to “Doctor Jill Biden” is kind of silly (that’s how President Obama referred to her). This elicited a remarkable amount of anger. I then made things worse by explaining that Jill Biden isn’t a “real” ... Read More

Doctor Jill Biden

By
Last night on Twitter I commented that I think that the rote insistence that Jill Biden be referred to “Doctor Jill Biden” is kind of silly (that’s how President Obama referred to her). This elicited a remarkable amount of anger. I then made things worse by explaining that Jill Biden isn’t a “real” ... Read More
Science & Tech

Google Services Suffer Major Outage

By
Google services including Gmail and YouTube suffered a major outage on Monday morning, with services down across the globe for about 40 minutes. The Google search engine was not affected by the outage, however other services were down from about 6:55 a.m. to 7:35 a.m. worldwide. The cause of the outage was not ... Read More
Science & Tech

Google Services Suffer Major Outage

By
Google services including Gmail and YouTube suffered a major outage on Monday morning, with services down across the globe for about 40 minutes. The Google search engine was not affected by the outage, however other services were down from about 6:55 a.m. to 7:35 a.m. worldwide. The cause of the outage was not ... Read More