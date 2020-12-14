Jon Ossoff’s Insider-Trading Argument against David Perdue Is Weak

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s election season all over again with the looming Senate runoffs in Georgia, and that means another round in the persistent but ever-shifting effort by the Jon Ossoff campaign and its media allies (the New York Times, the Daily Beast, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Salon) to build a narrative that Republican senator David Perdue has been engaged in insider trading to enrich himself from information obtained from his role in office. Ossoff has poured an enormous amount of his advertising budget into this theme, and the sheer volume of stories written about Perdue’s trading in different stocks are plainly designed to …
