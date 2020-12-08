NR PLUS National Security & Defense

‘No’ to General Austin

By
U.S. Army General Lloyd Austin, Kuwait, December 18, 2011. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)
Biden's choice for secretary of defense should be rejected.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Biden intends to nominate General Lloyd J. Austin III for secretary of defense. The nomination should be rejected.

There isn’t much wrong with General Austin, save the fact that he is General Austin. U.S. law requires a seven-year gap between active-duty military service and serving as secretary of defense, the idea being to keep military policy firmly in civilian hands and to limit the political clout — and the political ambition — of the nation’s senior military commanders.

The law has served us well. The Trump administration successfully sought to have it set aside in order to accommodate the confirmation of …

