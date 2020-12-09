NR PLUS National Security & Defense

NSC Chief Tours Asia, Hammers China

By
National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien speaks during the turnover ceremony of defense articles at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 23, 2020. (Eloisa Lopez/Reuters)
Wielding Trump Doctrine in Asia, National-Security Adviser Robert C. O'Brien tries to drive wedge between Beijing and America’s allies.

Hanoi
NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ithin deep-red fields, bright vivid-yellow hammers and sickles flutter from flagpoles all around this capital city. The imposing mausoleum of modern Vietnam’s founding radical, Ho Chi Minh, dominates a spacious square, just steps from Communist Party headquarters. Nearby, along a street called Dien Bien Phu, V. I. Lenin Park features a large statue of the Bolshevik revolutionary. From atop his pedestal, the former Vladimir Ilych Ulyanov icily surveils the numerous cars and innumerable scooters that zoom by.

Minutes away, a fashion model in a fuchsia dress paces the sidewalk and strikes a pose before a photographer’s eager lens. Brooks Brothers, Dior,

(Deroy Murdock)

Comments
Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor and a contributing editor of National Review Online, and a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research.

