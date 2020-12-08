NR PLUS U.S.

Our Brave New Biden World

By
President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the economy and the final U.S. jobs report of 2020 at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Del., December 4, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)
In which the past is rewritten and the present is molded to burnish the commander in chief

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A merica traditionally has not reinvented reality after an election, although prior presidential winners have often tried, as in the fashion of our politics. But the new powers of social media, Silicon Valley, and a woke media have made reality-changing now a reality.

Suddenly Antifa and BLM have all but disappeared from their heroic barricades. Where and why did they go? Did they ever really exist?

Mysteriously, a week or two before the election, the flood of violence in our major cities began downsizing to a tiny trickle. How strange that former angry throngs are now in nearly suspended animation. Are all those

