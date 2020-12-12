Reynolda House Leads the Way, in Charm and Welcome

Great American work from living and dead artists, luscious gardens, and a commitment to serve the public, even amid COVID.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R eynolda House is one of the sweetest, loveliest museums in the country. I’ve been there many times because it has a superb collection of American paintings, but I hadn’t visited in probably ten years. It’s part of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., so it’s a university art museum but it’s a grand house, the home of the Reynolds tobacco barons. It wasn’t part of the school until recently, so its collection is eccentric and not curriculum-driven. It’s a unique place. I visited during my road trip through North Carolina.

Frederic Church, Eakins, Bierstadt, Thomas Cole, Georgia O’Keeffe, and many others …