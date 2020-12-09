San Francisco Puts Another Nail in Its Own Coffin

For a city that already faces financial ruin, its newly passed ‘wealth tax’ could not have come at a worse time.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M edia coverage of San Francisco’s recent passage of a citywide “wealth tax” has been hard to come by, to say the least. One can be forgiven for wondering if leftist media outlets even see the writing on the city’s wall. It is not just that this bill will do little to provide additional net revenue to a city facing financial ruin; it is that this bill will surely do the exact opposite. Even critics of modern income inequality see policy prescriptions such as this as counterproductive. Indeed, in the present COVID-19 moment, San Francisco needs all the help it can …