San Francisco Puts Another Nail in Its Own Coffin

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M edia coverage of San Francisco’s recent passage of a citywide “wealth tax” has been hard to come by, to say the least. One can be forgiven for wondering if leftist media outlets even see the writing on the city’s wall. It is not just that this bill will do little to provide additional net revenue to a city facing financial ruin; it is that this bill will surely do the exact opposite. Even critics of modern income inequality see policy prescriptions such as this as counterproductive. Indeed, in the present COVID-19 moment, San Francisco needs all the help it can …
Most Popular
Florida Police Raid Home of Fired State COVID-19 Data Scientist
Florida police on Monday raided the home of Rebekah Jones, the former coronavirus data scientist who built the state’s COVID-19 dashboard before being fired in May over what she has said was her refusal to “manipulate data.” "They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids," Jones wrote in a ... Read More
Florida Police Raid Home of Fired State COVID-19 Data Scientist
Florida police on Monday raided the home of Rebekah Jones, the former coronavirus data scientist who built the state’s COVID-19 dashboard before being fired in May over what she has said was her refusal to “manipulate data.” "They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids," Jones wrote in a ... Read More
Judge Dismisses Flynn Case as Moot after Trump Pardon
A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the criminal case against Michael Flynn as moot following President Trump's pardon of his former national security adviser last month. Judge Emmet Sullivan of the D.C. District Court cautioned that dropping the case does not mean that Flynn is guiltless and said he would ... Read More
Judge Dismisses Flynn Case as Moot after Trump Pardon
A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the criminal case against Michael Flynn as moot following President Trump's pardon of his former national security adviser last month. Judge Emmet Sullivan of the D.C. District Court cautioned that dropping the case does not mean that Flynn is guiltless and said he would ... Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Bad News on the COVID Front
On the menu today: There’s no getting around it -- the numbers for new cases, hospitalizations, ICU-bed use, and deaths from COVID-19 are getting worse than ever, even as the first vaccinations are almost ready to start; Andy McCarthy explains a bit more about “safe harbor day”; Kevin Williamson wonders if ... Read More
Bad News on the COVID Front
On the menu today: There’s no getting around it -- the numbers for new cases, hospitalizations, ICU-bed use, and deaths from COVID-19 are getting worse than ever, even as the first vaccinations are almost ready to start; Andy McCarthy explains a bit more about “safe harbor day”; Kevin Williamson wonders if ... Read More
Electives vs. ‘Life Skills’
George Leef sniffs that North Carolina State University undergraduates can satisfy their “general education” requirements with such electives as “Plants in Folklore, Myth, and Religion” and “Concert Dance History.” I am unscandalized by this. Concert dance is a category of performance that ... Read More
Electives vs. ‘Life Skills’
George Leef sniffs that North Carolina State University undergraduates can satisfy their “general education” requirements with such electives as “Plants in Folklore, Myth, and Religion” and “Concert Dance History.” I am unscandalized by this. Concert dance is a category of performance that ... Read More
White House Urges Senate Republicans to Include Stimulus Checks in COVID Relief Bill
The White House is pushing Senate Republicans to include $600 direct payments to Americans as part of a new round of coronavirus relief legislation, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. President Trump has expressed support for direct payments of as much as $2,000, one person with knowledge of the matter ... Read More
White House Urges Senate Republicans to Include Stimulus Checks in COVID Relief Bill
The White House is pushing Senate Republicans to include $600 direct payments to Americans as part of a new round of coronavirus relief legislation, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. President Trump has expressed support for direct payments of as much as $2,000, one person with knowledge of the matter ... Read More
As Time Is Running Out, Trump Campaign Files Stronger Lawsuit in Georgia
The federal “safe harbor” date for state certification of presidential-election results is Tuesday. As Jim Geraghty explains, this means that, as far as the federal government is concerned, a state’s certification of its result is deemed conclusive. That may not be quite as conclusive as it sounds. There ... Read More
As Time Is Running Out, Trump Campaign Files Stronger Lawsuit in Georgia
The federal “safe harbor” date for state certification of presidential-election results is Tuesday. As Jim Geraghty explains, this means that, as far as the federal government is concerned, a state’s certification of its result is deemed conclusive. That may not be quite as conclusive as it sounds. There ... Read More
Hollywood’s Greatest Studio Trips Up
Imagine Commissioner Gordon’s face getting ripped off by Batman and you’ll have some sense of what has just happened at the most accomplished movie studio in the world. Warner Brothers, in historical terms the leading Hollywood studio, has over the course of many corporate restructurings maintained its ... Read More
Hollywood’s Greatest Studio Trips Up
Imagine Commissioner Gordon’s face getting ripped off by Batman and you’ll have some sense of what has just happened at the most accomplished movie studio in the world. Warner Brothers, in historical terms the leading Hollywood studio, has over the course of many corporate restructurings maintained its ... Read More
The Data Analysts Who Believe They’ve Uncovered Widespread Illegal Voting in Georgia
For two decades, Mark Alan Davis has urged Georgia’s leaders to clean the state’s voter rolls, and fix data errors that he feared could throw the state’s elections into doubt. A voting consultant and data expert whose father was the Republican nominee for governor back in the mid 1980s, Davis described ... Read More
The Data Analysts Who Believe They’ve Uncovered Widespread Illegal Voting in Georgia
For two decades, Mark Alan Davis has urged Georgia’s leaders to clean the state’s voter rolls, and fix data errors that he feared could throw the state’s elections into doubt. A voting consultant and data expert whose father was the Republican nominee for governor back in the mid 1980s, Davis described ... Read More
Marijuana Decriminalization Bill Passes — and the Issue Isn’t Going Away
As our Mairead McArdle reported Friday, the House voted to decriminalize marijuana. The bill was overwhelmingly supported by Democrats and opposed by Republicans. It is said to be more of a gesture than anything else: The Republican-controlled Senate will not only refuse to consider it before this Congress ends ... Read More
Marijuana Decriminalization Bill Passes — and the Issue Isn’t Going Away
As our Mairead McArdle reported Friday, the House voted to decriminalize marijuana. The bill was overwhelmingly supported by Democrats and opposed by Republicans. It is said to be more of a gesture than anything else: The Republican-controlled Senate will not only refuse to consider it before this Congress ends ... Read More