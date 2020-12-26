NR PLUS Art

Signs of Life, and Beauty, in a COVID-Afflicted World

By
The Raphael retrospective in Rome was one of many great Old Master exhibitions of all times. Pictured, detail of Raphael’s Madonna con life bambino (Madonna del Granduca), 1506-1507. (Public domain/via Wikimedia)
The art-and-museum circuit is struggling, changing, but dare we say evolving in some corners, in response to this terrible year’s circumstances. 

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his is my 75th National Review story in 2020, and I hope I’ve said a few memorable things in a year which, overall, I think we want to forget. We Americans jumped through the looking glass in March. I wouldn’t describe much since then I’d call edifying. Whither 2021? More of the same, with a twist or two.

We’re living in a new zeitgeist, and that big picture affects the art world. One of the most illuminating consequences of the Trump phenomenon is a giant, pervasive unmasking. It’s not a coincidence that our betters obsess over masks as they deploy distracting, phony