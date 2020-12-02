Subway Attacks Reveal How New York Is Failing Its Mentally Ill

Sporadic acts of violence and other problems are the predictable result of New York State’s closing down hundreds of inpatient beds.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A t least three people in New York City have been shoved by strangers onto subway tracks in the past two weeks. Two of the perpetrators were reportedly homeless. One of the victims would have died but for the fact that she landed in between the rails and ducked as the subway passed overhead.

Andrei Berman, a Metro Transit Authority representative, told NBC News that the attacks “have absolutely no place in our system” and insisted that the MTA will work “closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of New Yorkers while riding the system.”

Sarah Fineberg, the interim president of New …