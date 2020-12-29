The Appalling Hypocrisy of Woke Corporations

In light of the enslavement of Uyghurs, the words ‘Made in China’ ought to make us shudder.

The infuriating thing about "virtue signaling" is not only that it is easy but also that it is profitable. Real virtue, especially courage, demands something of you. Not so with today's prevailing sanctimony. Pose with a fashionable cause and the reward is instantaneous. Post something woke on Facebook. Kid yourself you're brave. Reel in the likes. Enjoy the dopamine.

Alternatively, if you are a corporation, woke-washing can help boost your brand. A good example of this is when Nike recruited Colin Kaepernick for its “Dream Crazy” commercial in which the former NFL quarterback said, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing …