The College-Debt Debate Is a Culture-War Battle

Progressives are all too happy for Americans of more modest means to subsidize relatively high-income Democratic households.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne of Joe Biden’s first tests in office will be the urgent question of giving a big pile of money to rich people.

Biden wants a little welfare for the affluent in the form of a $10,000 college-loan giveaway accomplished through legislation, while the Democrats’ Left wants a lot more welfare for the wealthy in the form of a $50,000 student-loan giveaway accomplished through unilateral executive action.

And welfare for the wealthy is precisely what is in question here: The majority of student debt is held by relatively high-income people, poor people mostly are not college graduates, and those who attended college …