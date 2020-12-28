The Coming Global Backlash against China

Xi Jinping’s policies of repression at home and aggression abroad have backfired, calling into question China’s supposedly inevitable dominance on the world stage.

The following is an adapted excerpt from Helen Raleigh’s new book, Backlash: How China’s Aggression Has Backfired.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Chinese Communist Party’s leader, Xi Jinping, is the most powerful leader in Communist China since Chairman Mao. Yet, Xi’s outward strongman image is a veneer over his inner insecurity. When he came into power in late 2012, China’s economy had slowed down from double-digit growth to single-digit growth; the mass working-age population, which had been the engine of China’s economic growth, has begun to decline. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington, D.C.–based think tank, projects that by 2030, “China …