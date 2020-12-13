NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Constitution Is Basically Fine the Way It Is

By
Detail of Scene at the Signing of the Constitution of the United States by Howard Chandler Christy, 1940 (Wikimedia)
Rewriting the document is a fun academic exercise, though.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s hard to change the Constitution. But it’s not so hard to get legal experts to talk about how they want to change the Constitution. So in a fun exercise, the National Constitution Center (NCC) recently asked teams of heavy-hitting conservative, liberal, and libertarian scholars to rewrite the document however they wanted.

The results are, more than anything, a testament to the enduring power of the original.

All three groups reworked the existing rules rather than starting from scratch. In their introduction, the libertarians recall joking that “all we needed to do was to add ‘and we mean it’ at the end

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Texas Unleashes an Absurd Kraken

By
The odds of the Texas election lawsuit prevailing in the Supreme Court might not be less than one in a quadrillion, but they are extremely remote -- and should be. Texas is asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the presidential election in four battleground states won by Joe Biden because, it argues, election ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Texas Unleashes an Absurd Kraken

By
The odds of the Texas election lawsuit prevailing in the Supreme Court might not be less than one in a quadrillion, but they are extremely remote -- and should be. Texas is asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the presidential election in four battleground states won by Joe Biden because, it argues, election ... Read More
Music

The Broken-Hearted Bee Gees

By
The Bee Gees died professionally twice, in less than a decade, then three of the four Brothers Gibb (two of them Bee Gees) died too young. This is why HBO’s documentary about one of the biggest pop groups of all time is called The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart instead of The Bee Gees: You Should Be ... Read More
Music

The Broken-Hearted Bee Gees

By
The Bee Gees died professionally twice, in less than a decade, then three of the four Brothers Gibb (two of them Bee Gees) died too young. This is why HBO’s documentary about one of the biggest pop groups of all time is called The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart instead of The Bee Gees: You Should Be ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barr’s Critics Should Reconsider

By
On the menu today: Attorney General William Barr kept the investigation of Hunter Biden secret until after the election, which blows up a lot of the demonization and criticism of him since he stepped into the Department of Justice; the Food and Drug Administration expects to start jabbing Americans with the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barr’s Critics Should Reconsider

By
On the menu today: Attorney General William Barr kept the investigation of Hunter Biden secret until after the election, which blows up a lot of the demonization and criticism of him since he stepped into the Department of Justice; the Food and Drug Administration expects to start jabbing Americans with the ... Read More