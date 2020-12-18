The Contradictions and Conceptual Errors of Jill Biden’s Garbage Dissertation

Walk with me through the vapid pages of her 20,000-word piece of litter-box lining.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J ill Biden’s embarrassing 2006 dissertation, which I mocked here and extensively quoted here, is essentially a weakly argued 20,000-word op-ed that offers zero hard evidence for her policy proposals, which are that Delaware Tech (her employer at the time) should beef up its Wellness Center, add a student center, and offer lots of counseling and mentorship to students in order to increase retention rates, which she says were about two-thirds at her institution, about par for community colleges.

Everything is based on anecdotes or soft data, such as the results of insipid surveys she sent out asking Delaware Tech students whether …