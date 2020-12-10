The Disgraceful Hunter Biden Cover-Up

It was a ‘conspiracy’ theory shouted down and stifled by the media establishment. Until it wasn’t.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s now clear that the Hunter Biden story was real, with Hunter himself now acknowledging a federal probe into his taxes — one that reportedly began in 2018. Really, it was always clear. Yet, when the New York Post broke the details, virtually the entire journalistic establishment and left-wing punditsphere defamed the newspaper, claiming it was passing on Russian “disinformation” or partisan fabrications.

The political media quickly began pumping out process stories about the alleged discord in the Post’s newsroom and about the problems with the reporting. In so doing, of course, they did practically no reporting on the substantive allegations …