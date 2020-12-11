The Fake-Meat Future

With cultured meats, capitalism and science could kill the factory farm.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I am not what you would call an animal-rights guy. I eat meat pretty much every day, and I grew up hunting deer in Wisconsin. I find the idea that we humans are obligated not to gobble up the tasty critters around us a little bizarre.

And yet I doubt I’ll be eating much meat a few decades from now.

Earlier this month, Singapore reached a milestone: It approved lab-grown chicken meat from the company Eat Just for sale. The idea of lab-grown meat is that it’s the same substance as the real stuff, just grown from stem cells in a bioreactor rather …