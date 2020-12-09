The GOP’s Foreign-Policy Tribes Prepare for Battle

Conservatives are divided into three camps: A guide to how the post-Trump party order could resolve.

On hearing of Joseph Biden's foreign-policy team, Senator Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) critiqued them as "polite and orderly caretakers of America's decline." Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), meanwhile, dismissed the very same team as a group of "war enthusiasts." What's going on here?

The great majority of Republican voters have supported President Trump’s foreign policy, for as long as he’s been commander in chief. But beneath the surface, on a range of international issues, there is less underlying agreement within the GOP. Instead, there are some very basic differences over the future of American foreign policy. If anything, the Trump era …