NR PLUS National Security & Defense

The GOP’s Foreign-Policy Tribes Prepare for Battle

By
U.S. Army soldiers with 1-108th Cavalry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, provide security during a key-leader engagement in Kapisa Province, Afghanistan, February 16th, 2019. (Sergeant Jordan Trent/US Army)
Conservatives are divided into three camps: A guide to how the post-Trump party order could resolve.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n hearing of Joseph Biden’s foreign-policy team, Senator Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) critiqued them as “polite and orderly caretakers of America’s decline.” Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), meanwhile, dismissed the very same team as a group of “war enthusiasts.” What’s going on here?

The great majority of Republican voters have supported President Trump’s foreign policy, for as long as he’s been commander in chief. But beneath the surface, on a range of international issues, there is less underlying agreement within the GOP. Instead, there are some very basic differences over the future of American foreign policy. If anything, the Trump era

Comments
Colin Dueck, a professor in the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, is a non-resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He is the author, most recently, of Age of Iron: On Conservative Nationalism.

Health Care

Bad News on the COVID Front

By
On the menu today: There’s no getting around it -- the numbers for new cases, hospitalizations, ICU-bed use, and deaths from COVID-19 are getting worse than ever, even as the first vaccinations are almost ready to start; Andy McCarthy explains a bit more about “safe harbor day”; Kevin Williamson wonders if ... Read More
Education

Electives vs. ‘Life Skills’

By
George Leef sniffs that North Carolina State University undergraduates can satisfy their “general education” requirements with such electives as “Plants in Folklore, Myth, and Religion” and “Concert Dance History.” I am unscandalized by this. Concert dance is a category of performance that ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Hollywood’s Greatest Studio Trips Up

By
Imagine Commissioner Gordon’s face getting ripped off by Batman and you’ll have some sense of what has just happened at the most accomplished movie studio in the world. Warner Brothers, in historical terms the leading Hollywood studio, has over the course of many corporate restructurings maintained its ... Read More
