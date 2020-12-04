NR PLUS World

The Misunderstood Macron

By
French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 2, 2019. (Philippe Wojazer/Reuters)
His confrontation with Islamist terrorism follows French public opinion. His ambitions for Europe reflect the need for European independence.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he American press cannot comprehend Emmanuel Macron. At first he was hailed by the prestige press as the savior of the liberal world order, the one that Trump and Brexit threatened. Now, he is seen as an authoritarian who has moved to the far right in a vicious campaign that threatens the human rights of Muslims living in France.

Both images were wrong. But maybe there is a reason for the translation errors.

Macron, who left the Socialist Party to form his own — En Marche! — was seen as a neo-liberal reformer. He is a product of France’s peculiarly rigid educational

