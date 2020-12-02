NR PLUS Economy & Business

The Right to Be Wrong

By
Business owners protest to remain open despite state-mandated restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak in San Diego, Calif., November 16, 2020. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
As we enter the ‘dark winter’ months, the shape of free-speech debates is going to become much clearer.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ho really determines our pandemic response? Is it public-health institutions and experts, or the public that they advise? Who is allowed to get major questions on the pandemic “wrong”? Just public-health officials, or the public at large, too? Who has freedom of opinion and the ability to express and deliberate in the modern public forums?

The question is about to become more acute, as we enter what Joe Biden called a “dark winter” during a nationwide peak of hospitalizations for COVID-19, but with hope of effective vaccines coming in the spring. Many conservatives have tried to tamp down the anger at

Most Popular

World

China’s Pandemic Deception

By
You’ve made it to December in our annus horribilis. On the menu today: sorting through CNN’s fascinating but not completely illuminating bombshell involving leaked documents from the Hubei, China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, filling in some details about the early days of the pandemic. More ... Read More
World

China’s Pandemic Deception

By
You’ve made it to December in our annus horribilis. On the menu today: sorting through CNN’s fascinating but not completely illuminating bombshell involving leaked documents from the Hubei, China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, filling in some details about the early days of the pandemic. More ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Cinderella Man 2

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and, this week, film criticism. To subscribe to “The Tuesday” and receive it in your inbox as God and John Wayne intended, please follow this link. The Mona Lisa of Hillbilly Literature The Ron Howard film Hillbilly Elegy, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Cinderella Man 2

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and, this week, film criticism. To subscribe to “The Tuesday” and receive it in your inbox as God and John Wayne intended, please follow this link. The Mona Lisa of Hillbilly Literature The Ron Howard film Hillbilly Elegy, ... Read More
Culture

Our Real Systemic Problem

By
America’s got a problem that’s systemic in nature. This problem has less to do with individual intentions than the structure within which our intentions are formed. That structure explains a great deal about observed disparities in wealth, and other advantages, between various racial and ethnic groups. It ... Read More
Culture

Our Real Systemic Problem

By
America’s got a problem that’s systemic in nature. This problem has less to do with individual intentions than the structure within which our intentions are formed. That structure explains a great deal about observed disparities in wealth, and other advantages, between various racial and ethnic groups. It ... Read More