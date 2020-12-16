The Unbearable Tensions in Wokeness

A battle between haughty poseurs and redistributors

What is the goal of the new social-justice politics that emerged in 2014 and gained steam during the Trump years?

One school holds that the virtue-signaling and grievance politics are a kind of moat that the upwardly mobile are creating around their class. It gives them an excuse to eject the deplorables from the community of man. In a very perceptive essay at UnHerd, Matthew Crawford writes that social-justice politics enables the moral and political secession of elites from their nation. “Very simply: if the nation is fundamentally racist, sexist and homophobic, I owe it nothing. More than that, conscience demands …