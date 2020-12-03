The Vaccine Story’s Heroes Do Not Fit the Liberal Narrative

When it came to solving the crisis, progressive policies took a back seat to the institutions and forces that actually got the job done.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A ssuming that the COVID-19 vaccines work, their development will be the biggest, most high-profile public-health success story since the polio vaccine in the 1950s. A weary world has waited many trying months for this. Yet in the media’s coverage, there are a lot of mixed messages about how this happened — because the story is not one that fits comfortably with liberal narratives. Consider the big, splashy New York Times story by six reporters (Sharon LaFraniere, Katie Thomas, Noah Weiland, David Gelles, Sheryl Gay Stolberg, and Denise Grady) on the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, and the Stat story by Damian …