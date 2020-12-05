The War on the Electoral College Has Only Just Begun

How a Democrat-driven vote ‘compact,’ a key court ruling, and the Georgia Senate races could converge to decide its fate.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he people of the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and elsewhere have spoken. By majority vote, they have chosen Joe Biden over Donald Trump. Isn’t it outrageous to suggest that the vote of the people of those states should be cast for someone other than the candidate preferred by the millions of voters in these states?

Well, yes, it is. And like a number of commentators, I’ve said so time and again (see, e.g., here), even though this means Biden, the candidate I oppose, will be sworn in as the 46th president of these United States at high noon on …