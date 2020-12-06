There Will Be No ‘Return to Normalcy’

Americans think of the postwar liberal consensus as our national normal. In reality, it was anything but that.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S ome people have taken comfort in Joe Biden’s emerging undead administration, in which Biden, who will be 82 years old at the end of his term and was first elected to office half a century ago, has chosen to surround himself with such deathless hacks as John Kerry, who first ran for office in 1972, and Janet Yellen, who took her first job at the Federal Reserve in 1977. These personalities are intimately familiar, like a persistent infection.

In truth, Biden might have done worse under the influence of today’s Democratic party: Janet Yellen may not be Milton Friedman, but she …