There’s Nothing Unfair about Investigating the Bidens’ Shady Dealings

In an interview with Stephen Colbert, who was inspired as an imaginary commentator but is insipid as a real one, President-elect Joe Biden blew off the investigation of his son, Hunter: "great confidence," "not concerned," nothing but "foul play," etc.

Colbert asked:

People who want to make hay in Washington are going to try to use your adult son as a cudgel against you. In terms of your job as president, can you reach across the aisle to people who’ll be using this as an attack on you when it is such a personal attack, because it’s about family?