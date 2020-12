(Piotr Krześlak/Getty Images)

Very short poems for a long winter.

Flagrant

disregard for winter:

the Canada geese stay.

Like my heart,

itself a former

vagrant.

*

Pheasant

Ring-necked

pheasant in the front yard!

A rough winter’s

consolation — though not

for everything.

*

Solstice

Souls, this

is it: light’s

acolytes

turn inward

at the winter

solstice.