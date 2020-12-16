Tribal Authority

We worship power when we hold it, or when it is held by a member of our tribe, and we fear power when it is wielded by someone who seems alien and hostile.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN, Bill Gates said he expects that there will be an ugly wave of increased coronavirus infections through the winter before the new vaccines are able to be widely distributed, and that this is likely to require more mandatory shutdowns, particularly of such hospitality businesses as restaurants and bars.

“Sadly appropriate,” he called such measures.

Bill Gates’s “sadly appropriate” isn’t exactly Joseph Stalin’s “one million deaths is a statistic,” but it struck some people, including a lot of people with talk-radio shows, as callous. Gates, cocooned by his billions as though sewn up in silk, is …