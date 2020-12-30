Trump’s COVID-Relief Gambit a Missed Opportunity for Populism

How a cannier populist might make the case for more stimulus.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne of the super-Trumper conspiracy theorists I follow had worked the pending COVID-relief bill into his theory of a super-Trump surprise second term. Basically, his view was that, as the checks went out and Donald Trump saved Christmas, Trump would be able to pressure legislators — in the states, perhaps in Congress — to decertify the rigged election and reinstall himself as president. I haven’t checked to see how my conspiracy theorist has incorporated the latest developments; namely, Donald Trump delaying the relief, demanding the addition of $2,000 stimulus checks sent to every American, but then folding in front of …