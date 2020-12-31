Uncovering the Chinese Government’s Pandemic Deception

A researcher has decoded Beijing’s own propaganda to track a likely disconnect between COVID case counts and the official Party line.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A t the outset of the pandemic, as Chinese Communist Party officials at all levels of government failed to provide trustworthy information, the rest of the world underestimated the disease.

But those who had witnessed or otherwise studied the Party’s cagey response to the 2003 SARS epidemic knew immediately what they were dealing with. The Taiwanese government sprang into action, crafting its famously successful pandemic response. And in the U.S., one Trump official — a former journalist who while based in China challenged the Chinese government’s SARS-era deceptions — started warning about the virus well before many realized that an outbreak could …