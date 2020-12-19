Visiting My Local Museums after Months of COVID

The Bennington Museum looks robust, the Clark looks forlorn.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his past weekend, I visited my two local museums. The Bennington Museum in Bennington, Vt., about ten miles from my home, is the state’s best museum of Vermont art and history. It’s the perfect New England experience. Grandma Moses, Robert Frost, and Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys were all locals. Their heritage is a big part of the museum’s art and storytelling. Frost and his family are horizontal in the old cemetery hugging the museum building. It dates from Vermont’s earliest days and is next to one of New England’s prettiest old churches.

The Clark Art Institute is unique …