NR PLUS Education

War on Charter Schools: The NEA’s Self-Defeating Platform

By
(GlobalStock/Getty Images)
The largest teachers’ union’s latest recommendation would functionally prohibit many charter schools, hurting students of color especially.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n its latest policy platform, the National Education Association (NEA), the largest union that represents my profession, has once again made clear that it cares more about institutions than about families and students. The platform’s opening paragraphs set out the NEA’s ostensible purpose: to do what’s best for students and shrink racial inequities. In reality, its policies would accomplish the opposite.

Some prescriptions it recommends for Congress and a Biden-Harris administration could be beneficial. So-called community schools that provide social services along with instruction could be a form of welfare amenable to conservative compromise. Yet others are just self-defeating. The NEA

Most Popular

White House

Trump’s Disgraceful Endgame

By
President Trump said the other day that he’d leave office if he loses the vote of the Electoral College on December 14. This is not the kind of assurance presidents of the United States typically need to make, but it was noteworthy given Trump’s disgraceful conduct since losing his bid for reelection to ... Read More
White House

Trump’s Disgraceful Endgame

By
President Trump said the other day that he’d leave office if he loses the vote of the Electoral College on December 14. This is not the kind of assurance presidents of the United States typically need to make, but it was noteworthy given Trump’s disgraceful conduct since losing his bid for reelection to ... Read More
Film & TV

Wonder Drug Cures All Problems

By
I’ve just discovered a film that has changed my life. Give it a chance, and it’ll change yours, too. The film is Another Round, by the sly Dane Thomas Vinterberg (The Celebration), and it heralds the discovery of a miraculous substance by four friends, all of them high-school teachers in Denmark, on the ... Read More
Film & TV

Wonder Drug Cures All Problems

By
I’ve just discovered a film that has changed my life. Give it a chance, and it’ll change yours, too. The film is Another Round, by the sly Dane Thomas Vinterberg (The Celebration), and it heralds the discovery of a miraculous substance by four friends, all of them high-school teachers in Denmark, on the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Silent Victims of This Pandemic

By
We all know this pandemic has taken many lives, and we are well-versed in all its impacts on our health. We also know about the victims who died of COVID, as they are reported daily. But today I would like to take a moment to make a list of the other victims of this pandemic. This incomplete list doesn’t take ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Silent Victims of This Pandemic

By
We all know this pandemic has taken many lives, and we are well-versed in all its impacts on our health. We also know about the victims who died of COVID, as they are reported daily. But today I would like to take a moment to make a list of the other victims of this pandemic. This incomplete list doesn’t take ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Watching Les Watchmen

By
The best science fiction — and some of the most terrifying science fiction — has a short literary shelf life, because it does not stay fiction for long. In the much-admired HBO series Watchmen, which is set not in a dystopian future but in a reimagined present, the police have begun wearing masks in order to ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Watching Les Watchmen

By
The best science fiction — and some of the most terrifying science fiction — has a short literary shelf life, because it does not stay fiction for long. In the much-admired HBO series Watchmen, which is set not in a dystopian future but in a reimagined present, the police have begun wearing masks in order to ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

America Waits Out the Biden Era

By
Now that the post-electoral haze is clearing a little, and we see that the Democrats so skillfully arranged for massive ballot-harvesting electoral fraud in several swing states that their likely theft of the election may, in yet another demonstration of the atrophied condition of the American legal system, be ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

America Waits Out the Biden Era

By
Now that the post-electoral haze is clearing a little, and we see that the Democrats so skillfully arranged for massive ballot-harvesting electoral fraud in several swing states that their likely theft of the election may, in yet another demonstration of the atrophied condition of the American legal system, be ... Read More