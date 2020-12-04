War on Charter Schools: The NEA’s Self-Defeating Platform

The largest teachers’ union’s latest recommendation would functionally prohibit many charter schools, hurting students of color especially.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n its latest policy platform, the National Education Association (NEA), the largest union that represents my profession, has once again made clear that it cares more about institutions than about families and students. The platform’s opening paragraphs set out the NEA’s ostensible purpose: to do what’s best for students and shrink racial inequities. In reality, its policies would accomplish the opposite.

Some prescriptions it recommends for Congress and a Biden-Harris administration could be beneficial. So-called community schools that provide social services along with instruction could be a form of welfare amenable to conservative compromise. Yet others are just self-defeating. The NEA …