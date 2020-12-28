What Are the Consequences of Left-Wing Campus Culture?

The straw man of ‘indoctrination’ on campus gives liberals an excuse to ignore the real costs of progressive dominance.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H aving developed a mild-to-moderate case of misanthropy from my own political exploits in college, I was admittedly disinclined to take the Twittersphere’s word for it that a “new study shows” that the higher-education system does not push students to the left. When one of the study’s architects, Professor Logan Strother of Purdue University, even went so far as to suggest that it disproved the assumption of “many conservative pundits and politicians” that “college education ‘indoctrinates’ students into liberal or leftist ideologies,” I felt compelled to at least give it a read. But upon closer examination, my initial suspicions were confirmed:

