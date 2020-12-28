When the Right goes Left, &c.

On economics, the GOP, Blago, pronouns, “Dr.,” beautiful women, and more

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A bout a month ago, Erik Wasson, a congressional reporter for Bloomberg News, quoted a Republican senator: “I think she’s very anti-worker, she’s very pro-corporation.” The senator was talking about Janet Yellen, the former chairwoman of the Federal Reserve who is set to become Treasury secretary.

I thought of my political development, when I was in late high school, let’s say, and early college. The Left around me always spoke of worker versus manager, labor versus capital, “people” versus corporations, etc. It was zero-sum: If you were for one, you were against the other.

It was the conservatives who steered me away from …